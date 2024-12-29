Tanner McKee News: Impressive in emergency duty

McKee entered Sunday's 41-7 win over the Cowboys for Kenny Pickett (ribs) with 8:47 remaining in the third quarter and completed three of four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for minus-2 yards.

The Eagles went up 27-7 on a Jake Elliott field goal two plays into McKee's time in the game, so the young signal-caller wasn't asked to do much the rest of the way. However, McKee was far from a passive game manager, hitting A.J. Brown for a 20-yard touchdown down the left sideline on his first full drive and capping off his second possession with a 25-yard scoring strike to DeVonta Smith. McKee may well line up to start the Week 18 finale against the Giants if the Eagles' playoff positioning is locked in, considering the team is likely to prioritize the health of both Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Pickett ahead of the postseason.