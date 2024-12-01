Fantasy Football
Tanner McLachlan

Tanner McLachlan News: Not debuting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 1, 2024

McLachlan (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 battle against the Steelers.

McLachlan, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Arizona, will continue to wait to make his NFL debut. It would likely take an absence to a tight end above him on the depth chart -- Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, or Tanner Hudson -- for McLachlan to be given a chance to suit up on game day.

Tanner McLachlan
Cincinnati Bengals
