Tanner McLachlan News: Not debuting Sunday
McLachlan (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 battle against the Steelers.
McLachlan, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Arizona, will continue to wait to make his NFL debut. It would likely take an absence to a tight end above him on the depth chart -- Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, or Tanner Hudson -- for McLachlan to be given a chance to suit up on game day.
