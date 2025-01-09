Tanner McLachlan News: Tiny impact

McLachlan, the Bengals' sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, was elevated from the practice squad in only two games, netting just five offensive snaps and 17 special steams snaps. He was not targeted on any passes.

McLachlan was considered to have a decent receiving upside potential from the tight end spot, but couldn't crack the Bengals' rotation there despite the team employing tight ends in the passing game more frequently.