Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner McLachlan headshot

Tanner McLachlan News: Tiny impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 11:35am

McLachlan, the Bengals' sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, was elevated from the practice squad in only two games, netting just five offensive snaps and 17 special steams snaps. He was not targeted on any passes.

McLachlan was considered to have a decent receiving upside potential from the tight end spot, but couldn't crack the Bengals' rotation there despite the team employing tight ends in the passing game more frequently.

Tanner McLachlan
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now