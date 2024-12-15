Tanoh Kpassagnon Injury: Inactive Sunday

Kpassagnon (Achilles) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The defensive lineman was activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday but still maintained a questionable tag for Sunday's contest. Kpassagnon has yet to play this season after tearing his Achilles in the offseason. The veteran recorded 19 tackles (12 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed in 17 regular-season games and on 387 defensive snaps in 2023.