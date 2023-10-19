NFL Game Previews: Jaguars-Saints Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Jacksonville (+1.5) at New Orleans, o/u 40 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

The Jaguars took the lead in the AFC South last week by thumping the Colts at home, but they may have paid a steep price for it as Trevor Lawrence picked up a knee injury late in the contest. The short week does him no favors of course, but the Jags seem reasonably confident he'll play, or at least seem to realize that Lawrence at, say, 85 percent is still better than C.J. Beathard at 100 percent. Or maybe it's all a ploy to try and confuse the Saints' prep. (For the record, if Beathard starts, I have the score 20-16 Saints.) Regardless of who's under center, they'll be handing it off to Travis Etienne a lot. The early-season concerns about Tank Bigsby horning in on his action didn't pan out, and Etienne has scored two TDs in back-to-back games while piling up 267 scrimmage yards. New Orleans' run defense is generally on another level, but the unit has a bunch of key injuries of its own. This game could ultimately be decided before kickoff, based on which team's stars are the healthiest.

That Saints' defense has now held five of six opponents to 20 points or less, and four of six under 300 yards of offense. You can quibble about the level of competition they've faced and can make a solid argument that the best QB they've had to deal with so far was C.J. Stroud last week, in his sixth NFL game, but that's still an impressive run. The problem is, the offense has also been held to 20 points or less in five of six contests, leading to a 3-3 record. Derek Carr looked a lot better last week, throwing for 353 yards in Houston – his highest total since Week 12 of 2021 in Dallas, so maybe it's a Texas thing – but it did take him 50 attempts to get there, and if the AC joint sprain in his shoulder is still an issue, he could also be feeling it on a short week. Alvin Kamara topped 100 scrimmage yards against the Texans, and Jamaal Williams is closing in on his return from IR, so the team could soon have the backfield duo it envisioned to take the pressure off Carr. Soon might not be Thursday, though.

The Skinny

JAC injuries: QB Lawrence (questionable, knee), WR Zay Jones (questionable, knee)

NO injuries: RB Williams (IR-R, hamstring), WR Chris Olave (questionable, toe), TE Juwan Johnson (questionable, calf), EDGE Cameron Jordan (questionable, back), LB Demario Davis (questionable, knee), S Tyrann Mathieu (questionable, foot)

JAC DFS targets: Jaguars DST $3,300 DK / $4,300 FD (first in takeaways, NO t-24th in sacks allowed)

NO DFS targets: none

JAC DFS fades: Lawrence $6,300 DK / $7,500 FD (NO fifth in net passing yards per game allowed, fifth in YPA allowed)

NO DFS fades: Kamara $6,900 DK / $7,700 FD (JAC sixth in rushing DVOA, third in rushing yards per game allowed)

Key stat: NO is 28th in red-zone conversions at 36.8 percent (7-for-19); JAC is 16th in red-zone defense at 52.4 percent (11-for-21)

The Scoop: Travis Etienne gains 70 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence plays and throws for 220 yards and two TDs, hitting Christian Kirk and Tim Jones. Kamara gets held to 60 combined yards. Carr throws for under 200 yards and a score to Rashid Shaheed but gets picked off twice and sacked four times. A Tanoh Kpassagnon fumble recovery for a touchdown keeps it close. Jaguars 24-17

EARLY SUNDAY

Detroit (+3) at Baltimore, o/u 42 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Jared Goff did his best to dismiss all the Home Goff vs. Road Goff talk last week as he tore up the Tampa Bay secondary for 353 yards and two TDs, but he might have no choice but to come up big in this one. He could be meeting his backfield for the first time at the airport – David Montgomery is probably out with a rib injury, 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs is still trying to get past a hamstring strain, and even No. 3 option Craig Reynolds is banged up. That could leave veteran Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie Mohamed Ibrahim, who was just signed to the practice squad Tuesday, taking snaps and touches. Goff attempted a season-high 44 passes last week, and 50 could be in reach Sunday if he's getting no help from his running game. The good news is even if that doesn't work, Detroit's already three wins ahead of the pack in the NFC North, so they have a bit of a cushion.

The Ravens are the only team in the AFC North with four wins, but everyone else has three, and the Bengals seems to be returning to form on both sides of the ball while the Browns just handed the 49ers their first loss and bullied them around in doing it. (Also, the Steelers are still the Steelers, so you can expect them to win at least three more games the rest of the year that no one can explain afterwards how they pulled it off.) In other words, no cushion. Lamar Jackson is headed for the most accurate and efficient season of his career – he's got a 69.9 percent completion rate through six games – but somehow that's resulted in even fewer passing TDs than usual rather than more. He's made up for it so far with four rushing touchdowns, but something has to give eventually through the air. It might just be a question of chemistry with his receivers. Mark Andrews is still a rock, and Jackson's clicked with rookie Zay Flowers quickly, but Rashod Bateman hasn't really seemed 100 percent since his Lisfranc surgery and Odell Beckham is, well, let's face facts – he's a 30-year-old wideout who hasn't topped 1,000 yards since 2019 and didn't play at all last year. Expectations should be much, much lower than they have been. Nelson Agholor's been a useful stop-gap, but that's all he is. Baltimore might need Bateman to finally get and stay healthy (or maybe trade for a true 1A or 1B option to complement Flowers) to really become dangerous on offense.

The Skinny

DET injuries: RB Montgomery (questionable, ribs), RB Gibbs (questionable, hamstring), RB Reynolds (questionable, hamstring), TE Sam LaPorta (questionable, calf), S Brian Branch (questionable, ankle)

BAL injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

DET DFS targets: none

BAL DFS targets: none

DET DFS fades: Goff $6,400 DK / $7,600 FD (BAL second in net passing yards per game allowed, second in YPA allowed), Jameson Williams $3,800 DK / $5,600 FD (BAL first in DVOA vs. deep throws)

BAL DFS fades: Gus Edwards $4,800 DK / $5,800 FD and Justice Hill $4,600 DK / $5,400 FD (DET third in rushing DVOA, first in rushing yards per game allowed, second in YPC allowed)

Key stat: BAL is fifth in third-down conversions at 46.0 percent; DET is t-4th in third-down defense at 33.3 percent

Weather notes: clear, temperature in the high 50s, 20-25 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Gibbs plays and leads the DET backfield with 70 scrimmage yards and a receiving score. Goff throws for 230 yards and a second TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Hill leads the BAL backfield with 80 combined yards. Jackson throws for under 200 yards but finds Andrews for one touchdown and runs in another. A missed FG and PAT by Riley Patterson proves to be the difference. Ravens 20-16

Las Vegas at Chicago (+3), o/u 37.5 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Welcome to Mystery Quarterback Week! Seemingly half the teams in the league either have starters on the inured list who may or may not make it to kickoff, or already know they'll be trotting out backups who the average NFL fan may or may not have ever heard of. This game features both flavors of mystery. Jimmy Garoppolo left last week's game with a back issue serious enough that he was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but the Raiders are just listing him as questionable. Brian Hoyer replaced him against the Patriots, fittingly enough, but last time Garoppolo missed a start in Week 4 it was rookie Aidan O'Connell under center in his place. That didn't go so well, but Chicago's secondary isn't a particularly challenging matchup, so Josh McDaniels might get frisky again. Hey, good thing Garoppolo's foot is OK though. Meanwhile, Davante Adams doesn't care who's throwing him passes, just so long as they remember to throw it to him, something they've only done nine times the last two games.

On the other sideline, Justin Fields can't grip a football after dislocating his thumb, which seems like it would be important for a QB. Matt Eberflus' options for replacing him are either former Raider backup Nathan Peterman, or undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent out of Division II Shepherd. Bills fans can tell you why Bagent might be the favorite to get the nod, although I have to admit I'm kind of rooting for either a Peterman revenge game, or a classic Peterman arm-puntalooza. Either would be very entertaining to this impartial observer. The real spot to watch in Chicago is the backfield, though. If rookie Roschon Johnson is able to gain clearance through the concussion protocol (grammatical note: that one always throws me, as there's five steps so my brain always assumes it should be 'protocols') he has a golden opportunity to lay claim to the starting job and not give it up, considering he'd be facing a Vegas defense that's 27th in DVOA against the run and ranks in the bottom half of the league in standard metrics like YPC.

The Skinny

LV injuries: QB Garoppolo (questionable, back), WR Adams (questionable, shoulder), EDGE Maxx Crosby (questionable, knee)

CHI injuries: QB Fields (doubtful, thumb), RB Johnson (questionable, concussion), RB Khalil Herbert (IR, ankle), S Eddie Jackson (questionable, foot)

LV DFS targets: Garoppolo (?) $5,200 DK / $6,800 FD (CHI 30th in passing DVOA, 31st in passing TDs allowed), Tre Tucker $3,000 DK / $4,600 FD (CHI 30th in DVOA vs. deep throws)

CHI DFS targets: none

LV DFS fades: none

CHI DFS fades: none

Key stat: CHI is 14th in red-zone conversions at 56.3 percent (9-for-16); LV is 29th in red-zone defense at 70.0 percent (14-for-20)

Weather notes: clear, temperature in the low 50s, 10-15 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Josh Jacobs grinds out 50 yards. Garoppolo starts but doesn't finish the game, giving way to Hoyer in the second half with the latter hitting Adams for a score. Johnson starts and dashes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Bagent also starts and throws for under 200 yards while getting picked off twice, but he does find Cole Kmet for a TD. Bears 23-19

Cleveland at Indianapolis (+3), o/u 40.5 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

FYI - my little score-generating algorithm originally had the underdog winning outright in the first four games on this slate, but then once I factored in the wind in Baltimore, the Ravens came out on top to ruin the streak. Make of that what you will.

The Browns' defense put together maybe the most impressive performance of the season by any team on either side of the ball last week against the 49ers – and no, I'm not forgetting about the Dolphins' 70-point destruction of the Broncos, or the Cowboys' shutout of the Giants in their opener. Those two beat up on inferior opponents; Cleveland dominated the explosive offense of a team that rolled in undefeated and which was generally considered to be the best in the NFL, handing Brock Purdy his first career regular-season loss along the way. Sure, the Browns needed Jake Moody to miss a field goal to actually win the game, but that was because PJ Walker and the offense wasn't getting much done, not because of Myles Garrett and the defense. Walker might be back under center again this week, and I'm coming around to the idea that instead of giving Deshaun Watson side-eye for being a malingerer, the frustration of fantasy GMs should be directed at Cleveland's training staff for "clearing" him in the first place and forcing him into the position of being the Guy Who Refused To Play. He's now missed two games sandwiched around the Browns' bye, and he could be headed for a third straight absence. This is, after all, the same team that made Baker Mayfield the fall guy when his performance declined while he played through his own shoulder issue. (Mayfield, incidentally, is on track for a career-high completion percentage in Tampa Bay.) The idea of whether Watson is really an upgrade at quarterback, much less an upgrade worth 230 million (dollars or PR headaches, take your pick), may need to be re-examined next offseason.

The Colts got taken to the woodshed last week by the Jags, as Gardner Minshew decided to be a sleeper agent rather than an avenging angel. With Anthony Richardson done for the year though, Minshew's what Shane Steichen has to work with. Odds are that will be good news for the receiving corps overall, but the veteran QB will probably have another clunker or two before the season's over, as he's a backup for a reason. Indy also doesn't seem to be in a hurry to push Jonathan Taylor back into a big workload, as both he and Zack Moss saw 13 touches last week, and Moss was the one to get into the end zone. JT's contract says he will eventually be the clear No. 1, but as long as Moss remains productive he won't disappear from the picture, and Steichen might decide he's better off leaning on his run game rather than asking Minshew to do too much.

The Skinny

CLE injuries: QB Watson (questionable, shoulder), RB Kareem Hunt (questionable, thigh)

IND injuries: QB Richardson (IR, shoulder), WR Alec Pierce (questionable, shoulder), TE Kylen Granson (questionable, concussion)

CLE DFS targets: none

IND DFS targets: none

CLE DFS fades: none

IND DFS fades: Minshew $5,200 DK / $6,400 FD (CLE first in passing DVOA, first in net passing yards per game allowed, first in YPA allowed), Michael Pittman $6,600 DK / $7,000 FD (CLE fourth in DVOA vs. WR1), Josh Downs $4,500 DK / $5,700 FD (CLE first in DVOA vs. WR2)

Key stat: CLE is 31st in third-down conversions at 30.6 percent; IND is t-11th in third-down defense at 37.5 percent

The Scoop: Jerome Ford leads the CLE backfield with 70 yards and a score. Walker starts again and throws for under 200 yards but does find Amari Cooper for a touchdown. Taylor finds the end zone for the first time in 2023 while Minshew also throws for under 200 yards but does hit Pittman for a TD. Colts 20-17

Buffalo at New England (+8.5), o/u 41 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

The Bills didn't have jet lag to blame for last week's performance, but fortunately they were playing a team bad enough that they still escaped with a win. It's still worrying that an offense this talented has been held to 20 points or less in half its games so far. Josh Allen had a rough night, getting checked out for a possible concussion before returning and suffering a shoulder injury, but Buffalo's offense looked sluggish long before that. Somehow, Stefon Diggs has been the only one immune to the malaise, reaching 100 receiving yards in five of six games and looking like he might be fantasy WR1 for the rest of the season now that Justin Jefferson's on the shelf. The defense is also showing the strain of trying to patch over key injuries to Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano, and it might be time for Von Miller to roar back into form and kick an already dangerous pass rush into overdrive so the secondary can get settled back in.

The Patriots managed to keep things close against the Raiders after getting routed the prior two weeks, but Vegas was built on the false hope of near wins. New England's minus-80 point differential through six games is the worst in the AFC, and only the Giants at minus-96 are worse in the whole league. Nothing's been working, on either side of the ball. Mac Jones getting benched in the second half is becoming a regular occurrence, and the team is desperate enough that Malik Cunningham is starting to look like the most viable alternative. Meanwhile, the defense hasn't given up a ton of real estate, sitting eighth in yards per play allowed, but the unit is banged up (well, the whole team is), can't generate splash plays and eventually gets worn down by the offense's ineptitude – only the Steelers average less time per drive than the Pats, and nobody averages fewer points per drive.

The Skinny

BUF injuries: QB Allen (questionable, shoulder)

NE injuries: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (questionable, ankle), TE Hunter Henry (questionable, ankle)

BUF DFS targets: Deonte Harty $3,000 DK / $4,600 FD (NE 32nd in DVOA vs. WR3), Bills DST $4,200 DK / $5,000 FD (t-2nd in takeaways, t-1st in sacks)

NE DFS targets: Stevenson $5,600 DK / $6,600 FD (BUF 31st in YPC allowed), Kendrick Bourne $4,400 DK / $5,800 FD (BUF 30th in DVOA vs. WR1)

BUF DFS fades: James Cook $6,400 DK / $7,000 FD (NE third in YPC allowed), Diggs $8,900 DK / $9,000 FD (NE first in DVOA vs. WR1)

NE DFS fades: JuJu Smith-Schuster $3,200 DK / $5,200 FD (BUF third in DVOA vs. WR3), Patriots DST $2,100 DK / $3,000 FD (32nd in takeaways, BUF fourth in sacks allowed)

Head-to-head record, last five years including playoffs: 6-5 BUF, average score 23-19 BUF, average margin of victory 13 points. BUF has won six of the last seven meetings, including three straight at Gillette Stadium by an average score of 32-13

Key stat: NE is second in red-zone conversions at 70.0 percent (7-for-10), but 31st in trips to the red zone. BUF is fourth in red-zone defense at 35.0 percent (7-for-20)

Weather notes: overcast, temperature in the mid-50s, 20-25 mph wind, 25-30 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Cook picks up 70 combined yards. Allen throws for 210 yards and two TDs, one each to Dalton Kincaid and Gabe Davis, while also running in a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott leads the NE backfield with 40 yards. Jones throws for under 200 yards and gets sacked five times, but he does find Bourne for a score. Bills 27-10

Washington at NY Giants (+2), o/u 39.5 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Round 1 in the Battle for the NFC East basement sees the 3-3 Commanders roll into MetLife Stadium after stealing a win in Atlanta despite generating less than 200 yards of net offense and giving up over 400. A plus-3 turnover advantage can do that for you. Washington is kind of looking like a team that might back into into the final wild-card spot when no one's looking, to be honest. Yeah, they no-showed against Chicago, but they've otherwise beaten the dregs of the league like the Cards and Broncos, and their other losses have come against plausible Super Bowl contenders in the Bills and Eagles. In three games since his Peterman-esque showing against Buffalo in Week 3, Sam Howell has completed 69.6 percent of his passes with a 6:1 TD:INT, numbers more than good enough to get the team to the playoffs if the defense gets its act together. Unfortunately, letting Desmond Ridder go off against them (by Ridder's standards, anyway) has been SOP for the Commanders lately. Over the last five weeks, they've been tagged for 33 or more points four times and averaged over 410 total yards allowed.

It doesn't really matter who you want to blame – Tyrod Taylor, Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the refs, or some combination thereof. The Giants still lost a very winnable game against the Bills last week and now sit at 1-5, with their season hanging by the thinnest of threads. Teams have made the playoffs after similar starts – heck, the 1970 Bengals did it after beginning the year 1-6, and they had a lot fewer postseason slots available back then – but not many, and they all generally had one exceptional thing about them to carry the comeback. That Cincy squad, for instance, had a young OC named Bill Walsh installing the prototype for what became the West Coast Offense to fuel their recovery. The Giants have... uhh, Saquon Barkley, I guess? Barkley basically had one good drive against the Bills, but it was a great one, and it would have been enough to get the job done had it not been for (choose from list above.) I'm not going to say he can't do it. Purely based on talent, I don't think Barkley's out of place in a conversation that involves Hall of Fame RBs like Walter Payton and Barry Sanders, who also helped lead remarkable turnarounds in their prime. He's only been healthy for a full season twice since being drafted in 2018 though, and 2023 has already been scratched off that last as he's missed half of the Giants' six contests. If he breaks down again, or even just isn't 100 percent for a stretch, just take a pair of scissors, or maybe a blowtorch, to that thin thread.

The Skinny

WAS injuries: EDGE Montez Sweat (questionable, finger)

NYG injuries: QB Daniel Jones (questionable, neck), RB Barkley (questionable, ankle), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (questionable, knee)

WAS DFS targets: Brian Robinson $5,800 DK / $7,300 FD (NYG 30th in YPC allowed)

NYG DFS targets: none

WAS DFS fades: Antonio Gibson $4,700 DK / $5,300 FD (NYG first in passing DVOA vs. RB)

NYG DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five years: 6-3-1 NYG, average score 24-20 NYG, average margin of victory nine points. Six of the last seven meetings have been decided by a single score, including a 20-20 tie in Week 13 of last season

Key stat: NYG are 30th in red-zone conversions at 31.3 percent (5-for-16); WAS is 10th in red-zone defense at 47.6 percent (10-for-21)

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the mid-50s, 15-20 mph wind, 5-10 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Robinson leads the WAS backfield with 70 yards and a TD. Howell throws for 260 yards and two touchdowns, finding Terry McLaurin (who tops 100 yards) and Curtis Samuel. Barkley puts together 80 scrimmage yards and a score. Taylor starts again and throws for under 200 yards while getting picked off twice and sacked five times. Commanders 24-10

Atlanta (+2.5) at Tampa Bay, o/u 38 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

The Falcons continue to play games exactly the way Arthur Smith likes them, as neither team has scored more than 25 points in any Atlanta contest so far in 2023. That's only led to a 3-3 record though, largely due to a minus-6 turnover differential. Desmond Ridder is showing signs of figuring some things out, topping 300 passing yards in back-to-back games and throwing multiple TD passes for just the second time in his career last week – his first came in Week 18 last season against guess who, the Bucs. With the passing game opening up, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are performing up to their draft pedigree. London's posted a 15-203-0 line on 21 targets during Ridder's mini-surge, while Pitts has gone for an 11-130-1 line on 17 targets. Bijan Robinson, on the other hand, has only managed 83 total rushing yards during those two games, although he's maintained a decent floor with his work as a receiver. I'm not going to try and figure out the chicken and egg on whether Bijan's struggles are causing Ridder's rise, or a product of it, but I can't imagine he'll be held in check too much longer. Looking at the Falcons' schedule, running against Tampa Bay and Tennessee could be tough sledding, but Week 9 against Minnesota is pretty juicy, and he could win somebody a fantasy title in the playoffs weeks (at CAR, vs IND, at CHI in Wks 15-17.) Your window for trying to get Robinson for 90 cents on the dollar in a trade is closing fast.

Did the Bucs know they weren't still on bye last Sunday? Tampa got mollywhopped by Detroit last week, as the poorly-named running game got nowhere yet again and the defense didn't bail out the offense with turnovers. Rachaad White has been so bad that Ke'Shawn Vaughn has looked like a viable alternative, and it's a pretty scathing indictment of rookie Sean Tucker that he can't even crack the gameday roster. At least first-year OC Dave Canales is doing some good work with Baker Mayfield, and it's probably not a coincidence that Canales was Seattle's QB coach last year for Geno Smith's renaissance. While other teams run around looking for guys who can develop young quarterbacks, the Bucs may have found a guy who can salvage inexpensive veteran signal-callers. Of course, I could be getting ahead of myself. Mayfield's been no Geno in 2023, and while his 65.4 percent completion rate would be a career high, he's failed to reach a 6.0 YPA in three of five starts. Next Gen Stats has him sixth in the league in intended air yards per attempt though, so it's not like he isn't attacking downfield and trying to let Mike Evans and Chris Godwin do their thing. That's at least reason for optimism, if nothing else.

The Skinny

ATL injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

TB injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

ATL DFS targets: none

TB DFS targets: none

ATL DFS fades: Falcons DST $2,800 DK / $3,600 FD (t-30th in takeaways, TB fifth in giveaways, first in sacks allowed)

TB DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five years: 6-4 TB, average score 31-26 TB, average margin of victory 10 points. Four of the last five meetings have been decided by 13 points or more. TB has won three straight meetings at Raymond James Stadium

Key stat: ATL is 15th in red-zone conversions at 55.6 percent (10-for-18); TB is first in red-zone defense at 23.1 percent (3-for-13), and fourth in red-zone trips allowed

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the low 80s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Robinson churns out 70 combined yards. Ridder throws for under 200 yards and a touchdown to London. White ekes out 40 yards. Mayfield throws for 270 yards and two scores, finding Godwin and Trey Palmer, but he also tosses a pick-six to A.J. Terrell. Buccaneers 23-14

Last week's record: 9-6, 7-8 ATS, 8-7 o/u

2023 record: 53-40, 44-45-4 ATS, 54-38-1 o/u