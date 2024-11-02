Tashaun Gipson Injury: Set to be reinstated

Gipson, who finished serving his six-game suspension in mid-October, was moved to the commissioner's exempt list Saturday, which puts him on a path toward being reinstated to the Jaguars' active roster, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Gipson was suspended by the NFL in July for six games after violating the league's performance enhancing substances policy. He remained on the commissioner's suspended list after the first six contests of the regular season, and while he won't be able to return to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, he should be available for Week 10 against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 10. Across 16 regular-season games with the 49ers in 2023, Gipson logged 60 tackles (41 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception.