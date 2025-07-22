Taysom Hill Injury: Opens camp on PUP list
The Saints placed Hill (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Hill suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 13 last season and is still working his way back from the injury. It's unclear at this point if the soon-to-be 35-year-old will be ready in time for the Week 1 season opener. With a new coaching staff in New Orleans, it also remains to be seen what kind of role Hill will play in coach Kellen Moore's offense this upcoming season.
