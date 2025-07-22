Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Taysom Hill headshot

Taysom Hill Injury: Opens camp on PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Saints placed Hill (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 13 last season and is still working his way back from the injury. It's unclear at this point if the soon-to-be 35-year-old will be ready in time for the Week 1 season opener. With a new coaching staff in New Orleans, it also remains to be seen what kind of role Hill will play in coach Kellen Moore's offense this upcoming season.

Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now