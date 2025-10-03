Hill is in the later stages of his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered Week 13 of last season, having logged limited practices since he was designated to return from the PUP list earlier this week. The Saints are giving him a chance to play Sunday, but first they'll need to activate him by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and then not include him among the team's Week 5 inactives. Fellow TE Foster Moreau (knee, reserve\/PUP list) is in the same boat, while Juwan Johnson (ankle), who is on the active roster, also is listed as questionable.