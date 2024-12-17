Teddy Bridgewater News: Could be looking to return to NFL

Bridgewater said Tuesday that he might look to sign with an NFL team over the next few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater was a first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2014 and played for six different NFL teams before announcing his retirement last season. He moved on to coaching his high school alma mater, Miami (Florida) Northwestern, and concluded a successful season in that role this past Saturday when the team won the Division 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title game. When asked Tuesday if Bridgewater has a team lined up to join upon retiring, he stated, "Right now, I'm enjoying this state championship," per Grant Gordon of NFL.com, so it's unclear how concrete his plans for a return are. If Bridgewater does make a comeback, it would likely be in a backup role, as he started only twice over six game appearances across his final two professional seasons in 2022 and 2023.