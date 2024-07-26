Fantasy Football
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Nick Bruesewitz 
Published on July 26, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Detroit Lions

Coming off a 2023 campaign in which the Lions appeared in their first NFC Championship Game since 1992, Dan Campbell's squad will look to build off of a year when they ranked third in total offense with 6,712 yards. Under third-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and with key figures on the offensive side of the ball returning in 2024 headlined by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit appears to be poised for another impressive season.

Detroit Lions 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Dan Campbell (Year 4)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Ben Johnson (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme
  • Defensive Coordinator: Aaron Glenn (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Detroit Lions Depth Chart

Full 2023 Detroit Lions Stats

Stats to Know for the Detroit Lions

  • 2023 Record: 12-5
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-21st)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +66 (8th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 57% (27th)
  • 2023 PROE: -3.9% (25th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 2nd
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,137 (2nd)1,037 (6th)
Points461 (5th)395 (23rd)
Turnovers23 (14th)23 (15th)
Yards6,712 (3rd)5,714 (19th)
Rush Yards2,311 (5th)1,509 (2nd)
Pass Yards4,401 (2nd)4,205 (27th)
Drives187 (16th)185 (T-14th)
Yards per Drive35.8 (4th)30.8 (21st)
Points per Drive2.44 (4th)2.05 (26th)

Detroit Lions 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneNoneSean McKeon
    Parker Hesse
     
Veteran DeparturesTeddy BridgewaterNoneJosh ReynoldsNone

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsMarcus DavenportNoneCarlton Davis
 DJ Reader Amik Robertson
 Kyle Peko  
    
Veteran DeparturesCharles HarrisNoneC.J. Gardner-Johnson
 Benito Jones Cameron Sutton
 Romeo Okwara Jerry Jacobs
   Will Harris
   Tracy Walker

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
124Terrion ArnoldCB
261Ennis RakestrawCB
4126Giovanni ManuT
4132Sione VakiRB
6189Mekhi WingoDT
6210Christian MahoganyG

Detroit Lions 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The Lions took a massive step forward in 2023, improving to 12-5 after going 9-8 the year prior. In his third season in Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff reached 30 passing touchdowns, his highest total since 2018 (32), while chipping in 4,575 passing yards.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made the leap into the upper-echelon of fantasy assets, securing 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. The team also hit a pair of home runs on offense in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting both running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Gibbs was a dual-threat option for Detroit, notching 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 52 catches for 316 yards and another score. Meanwhile, LaPorta was just as impressive, compiling 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, the latter of which was second only to Mike Ditka as a rookie TE all-time.

Running back David Montgomery joined the Lions ahead of last season, producing 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, forming a dynamic duo with Gibbs in the backfield.

In terms of offseason departures in 2024, wide receiver Josh Reynolds left Detroit to join the Broncos, leaving the Lions after turning 64 targets into 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Wide receivers Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones are candidates to see increased usage this year as a result Reynolds' exit.

Detroit Lions 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Jameson Williams

The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams has yet to find his stride in the league. His rookie campaign was limited to four games as he recovered from a torn ACL, while his second year began with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. He reeled in 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games in 2023, but with Josh Reynolds now in Denver, Williams will be in line to take a massive leap this season as an elite deep threat in Ben Johnson's offense.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Craig Reynolds

Opportunities have been hard to come by for Reynolds, but when called upon in 2023, the running back averaged 4.4 yards per carry. He produced 179 yards and a score on 41 carries, while also adding five catches for 47 yards in 17 regular-season games. The Lions doubled down on Reynolds as their third back in the offseason, re-signing him to a one-year deal, and if either David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs goes down to injury, the team likely won't shy away from going to Reynolds.

Detroit Lions 2024 Team Futures

Detroit Lions 2024 Player Futures

Detroit Lions 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Los Angeles Rams8:20 PM
2Sep 15Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
3Sep 22at Arizona Cardinals4:25 PM
4Sep 30Seattle Seahawks8:15 PM
5Bye  
6Oct 13at Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM
7Oct 20at Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
8Oct 27Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
9Nov 3at Green Bay Packers4:25 PM
10Nov 10at Houston Texans8:20 PM
11Nov 17Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
12Nov 24at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
13Nov 28Chicago Bears12:30 PM
14Dec 5Green Bay Packers8:15 PM
15Dec 15Buffalo Bills4:25 PM
16Dec 22at Chicago Bears1:00 PM
17Dec 30at San Francisco 49ers8:15 PM
18TBDMinnesota VikingsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Bruesewitz
Nick Bruesewitz
Nick Bruesewitz writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
