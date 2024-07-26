2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Detroit Lions

Coming off a 2023 campaign in which the Lions appeared in their first NFC Championship Game since 1992, Dan Campbell's squad will look to build off of a year when they ranked third in total offense with 6,712 yards. Under third-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and with key figures on the offensive side of the ball returning in 2024 headlined by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit appears to be poised for another impressive season.

Detroit Lions 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Dan Campbell (Year 4)

Dan Campbell (Year 4) Offensive Coordinator: Ben Johnson (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme

Ben Johnson (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme Defensive Coordinator: Aaron Glenn (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme

Aaron Glenn (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Detroit Lions Depth Chart

Full 2023 Detroit Lions Stats

Stats to Know for the Detroit Lions

2023 Record: 12-5

12-5 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-21st)

.481 (T-21st) 2023 Point Differential: +66 (8th)

+66 (8th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 57% (27th)

57% (27th) 2023 PROE: -3.9% (25th)

-3.9% (25th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 2nd

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,137 (2nd) 1,037 (6th) Points 461 (5th) 395 (23rd) Turnovers 23 (14th) 23 (15th) Yards 6,712 (3rd) 5,714 (19th) Rush Yards 2,311 (5th) 1,509 (2nd) Pass Yards 4,401 (2nd) 4,205 (27th) Drives 187 (16th) 185 (T-14th) Yards per Drive 35.8 (4th) 30.8 (21st) Points per Drive 2.44 (4th) 2.05 (26th)

Detroit Lions 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

QB RB WR TE Veteran Additions None None None Sean McKeon Parker Hesse Veteran Departures Teddy Bridgewater None Josh Reynolds None

Defense

Draft Picks

Detroit Lions 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The Lions took a massive step forward in 2023, improving to 12-5 after going 9-8 the year prior. In his third season in Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff reached 30 passing touchdowns, his highest total since 2018 (32), while chipping in 4,575 passing yards.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made the leap into the upper-echelon of fantasy assets, securing 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. The team also hit a pair of home runs on offense in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting both running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Gibbs was a dual-threat option for Detroit, notching 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 52 catches for 316 yards and another score. Meanwhile, LaPorta was just as impressive, compiling 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, the latter of which was second only to Mike Ditka as a rookie TE all-time.

Running back David Montgomery joined the Lions ahead of last season, producing 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, forming a dynamic duo with Gibbs in the backfield.

In terms of offseason departures in 2024, wide receiver Josh Reynolds left Detroit to join the Broncos, leaving the Lions after turning 64 targets into 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Wide receivers Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones are candidates to see increased usage this year as a result Reynolds' exit.

Detroit Lions 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Jameson Williams

The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams has yet to find his stride in the league. His rookie campaign was limited to four games as he recovered from a torn ACL, while his second year began with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. He reeled in 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games in 2023, but with Josh Reynolds now in Denver, Williams will be in line to take a massive leap this season as an elite deep threat in Ben Johnson's offense.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Craig Reynolds

Opportunities have been hard to come by for Reynolds, but when called upon in 2023, the running back averaged 4.4 yards per carry. He produced 179 yards and a score on 41 carries, while also adding five catches for 47 yards in 17 regular-season games. The Lions doubled down on Reynolds as their third back in the offseason, re-signing him to a one-year deal, and if either David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs goes down to injury, the team likely won't shy away from going to Reynolds.

Detroit Lions 2024 Team Futures

Lions Super Bowl 59 odds: 12-1 (4th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(4th) Dan Campbell 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 25-1 (T-12th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-12th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Detroit Lions 2024 Player Futures

Detroit Lions 2024 Schedule