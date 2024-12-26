Teddy Bridgewater News: Joins active roster

The Lions signed Bridgewater to the active roster Thursday.

Bridgewater officially has ended his retirement and will return to the organization that employed him last season. His last extended playing time occurred during the 2022 season, when he made five appearances, including two starts, for the Dolphins, and he hasn't been a regular starter since 2021 as a member of the Broncos. After leading his alma mater to a football state title in Florida this fall, Bridgewater now will be in the mix with Hendon Hooker at QB in Detroit behind No. 1 option Jared Goff.