Terrion Arnold News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Arnold (calf) participated in Friday's practice, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Arnold strained his calf during Thursday's practice, but the injury doesn't appear to be concerning as he was back on the field during Friday's session. Arnold was the Lions' full-time starting outside corner during his rookie campaign and finished with 60 tackles (47 solo), 10 pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games.

Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions
