Teven Jenkins News: Good to go Sunday

Jenkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

He never upgraded to full participation in practice this week while nursing the ankle injury, but Jenkins will be ready to reprise his usual duties as the Bears' starting left guard. Jenkins' availability is a positive development for starting running back D'Andre Swift, who has bounced back from a poor start to the season by amassing 285 yards from scrimmage over the past two weeks while running behind a healthy Chicago offensive line.