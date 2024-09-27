Fantasy Football
Thayer Munford Injury: Unlikely to play Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 11:53pm

Munford (knee) did not practice Friday and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Despite the doubtful tag, head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Munford will not play Sunday. Munford was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury he sustained in the first quarter of the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Panthers. Delmar Glaze took over at right tackle after Munford was injured, and the former should hold that starting job for Sunday's game.

