Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed Johnson is "good to go" after making it through training camp and the preseason without any setbacks. It's been a smooth process, at least from a distance, which is perhaps surprising given Johnson's worrisome diagnosis back in December -- a Lisfranc injury that required surgery. The Giants didn't add much competition at tight end this offseason, potentially allowing Johnson to pick up where he left off in a near-every-down role (before the foot injury ended his rookie year).