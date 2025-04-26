Fantasy Football
Thomas Fidone News: Joining Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:49pm

The Giants selected Fidone in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

Fidone started a pair of seasons at Nebraska and compiled 61 catches for 633 yards and four touchdowns over that time after missing 2021 and 2022 due to injuries. He posted solid numbers at the NFL Combine in February, and he's at his best working down the seam. Fidone is set to provide depth at tight end and will need to play special teams to claim a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

Thomas Fidone
New York Giants
