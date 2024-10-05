Tim Boyle News: Back with Miami

The Dolphins signed Boyle to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster Saturday.

Boyle was released by the Dolphins on Friday, but as a vested veteran, he can rejoin the practice squad and be elevated immediately. He served as Miami's backup quarterback for Week 4 against the Titans due to Skylar Thompson (ribs) being inactive. Thompson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but if he's unable to suit up, Boyle will once again serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Tyler Huntley.