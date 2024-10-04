T.J. Hockenson Injury: Limited practice, won't play in game

Hockenson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

There was probably never any chance the Vikings would rush Hockenson back into action right before a Week 6 bye. The question is whether he'll be ready for Week 7 against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 20 or a Week 8 game against the Rams four days later. That's presumably what the Vikings expect, as it otherwise wouldn't make any sense to open Hockenson's 21-day practice window Friday instead of waiting until next week or the week after.