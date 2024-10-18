T.J. Hockenson Injury: Listed as questionable

Hockenson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Hockenson returned to practice two weeks ago, Oct. 4, and the Vikings will now need to activate him by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET if he's going to play this Sunday. Fantasy managers should thus have a decision on his availability at least 21 hours before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, although Hockenson won't be same lineup lock he was in past years for what would be his first game back from ACL and MCL tears. He said Thursday that he still wasn't sure if he'd play this weekend.