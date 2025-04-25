Fantasy Football
NFL Draft Special
T.J. Sanders headshot

T.J. Sanders News: Bills pick disruptive Round 2 DT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 4:59pm

The Bills selected Sanders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

Sanders (6-foot-4, 297 pounds) is more of a gap-splitting defensive tackle than one who occupies blockers, but the Bills like to rotate their defensive linemen to keep them fresh keep them deployed in roles that perfectly suit them. If he's free to disrupt then Sanders has the tools to do it, boasting uncommon explosiveness for a tackle (31.5-inch vertical jump, 112-inch broad jump). For now Sanders will likely compete with DeWayne Carter for snaps behind starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.

T.J. Sanders
Buffalo Bills
