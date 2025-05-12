TJ Sheffield News: Joins Tennessee

Sheffield signed with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver joined the team after participating in its rookie minicamp, per Wyatt. Sheffield caught 54 passes for 505 yards and three scores at UCONN last year, and he grabbed 118 passes for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns in five previous collegiate seasons at Purdue. Tennessee's wide receiver depth chart features experience at the top in the form of Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks and Van Jefferson, and then it also includes 2025 draft picks Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, so Sheffield's best bet to make the team might come on special teams.