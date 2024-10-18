Tommy Tremble Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Tremble (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders has played about three-fourths of Carolina's snaps on offense since Tremble entered concussion protocol during a Week 5 loss at Chicago. Tremble looks on track to return after full practice participation Thursday and Friday, but he'll still need to clear the protocol in order to play. If that does happen, it's unclear how playing time will be divided between him, Sanders and Ian Thomas.