Tommy Tremble Injury: Ruled out

Tremble (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Tremble was concussed in the first half of last Sunday's 36-10 loss to Chicago, leaving fellow tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in an every-down role after halftime. Tremble didn't practice at all this week, while TE Ian Thomas (calf) participated for a second straight week and is listed as questionable to make his return from injured reserve. If he plays, Thomas likely will get some of the snaps that went to Sanders last week.