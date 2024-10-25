Tony Adams Injury: Unlikely to play vs. New England

Adams (hamstring) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams injured his hamstring during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers, which was severe enough for him to miss all three practices this week. Unless he's able to make a quick recovery over the weekend, he'll likely be sidelined Sunday for the first time this season. With strong safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) already ruled out, the Jets will likely have to start Jalen Mills and Isaiah Oliver at the safety positions during Sunday's AFC East clash.