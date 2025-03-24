Tony Jefferson News: Decides to play again in 2025

Jefferson re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal Monday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The safety spent 2022 with the Giants, worked as a scouting intern with the Ravens in 2023 and came out of retirement to play for the Chargers last season, recording 27 tackles (17 solo) in eight regular-season games. Jefferson started four of those regular-season contests and the Chargers' only playoff game due to injuries in the secondary. In 2025, he projects as a depth safety behind Derwin James and Alohi Gilman.