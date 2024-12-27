Tony Pollard Injury: Not spotted Friday

Pollard (ankle) wasn't seen at practice Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard will finish Week 17 preparations without logging any practice reps, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether he has a chance to suit up regardless Sunday against the Jaguars. He played against the Colts in Week 16 despite logging three DNPs in practice, but Pollard was limited to a 39 percent snap share. If Pollard's sidelined or limited, Tyjae Spears -- who has four touchdowns in the last two games -- would stand to benefit.