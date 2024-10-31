Tony Pollard Injury: Sits out second straight practice

Pollard (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Pollard's absence from practice for a second straight day due to the foot injury clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The Titans will see what, if anything, Pollard is able to do during Friday's session before determining his availability for the Week 9 contest. Pollard has taken on at least 18 touches in each of Tennessee's last four games, but if the foot issue keeps him out against New England or if he's available to take on only a limited workload, Tyjae Spears (hamstring), Julius Chestnut and practice-squad member Joshua Kelley would be candidates to take on more work out of the backfield.