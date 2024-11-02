Tony Pollard Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Pollard will test his injured foot prior to Sunday's game against New England, though the Titans "feel good" about him and "anticipate he will play," Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Pollard didn't practice at all this week, but he was nonetheless deemed questionable heading into the weekend. The fact that fellow running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Sunday makes Pollard's status more consequential for Tennessee, though the team did sign RB Joshua Kelley to the active roster off the practice squad Saturday. Julius Chestnut is the only other healthy running back on the roster.