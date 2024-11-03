Tony Pollard News: Playing through foot injury

Pollard is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard appeared to be trending toward an absence, as he failed to practice in any capacity throughout the week. However, he tested his foot in pregame warmups and is feeling well enough to suit up. Assuming his foot holds up, he should see a heavy dose of touches considering the ongoing absence of Tyjae Spears (hamstring), though both Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley are available to spell Pollard if required.