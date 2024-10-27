Tony Pollard News: Strong showing against Lions

Pollard rushed the ball 20 times for 94 yards in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions. He added three receptions on four targets for 23 yards.

Pollard was among the few bright spots in the loss, tallying two rushes of more than 15 yards while also recording a 17-yard reception. That combination allowed him to top 100 total yards from scrimmage in a game for only the second time this season. While Pollard is being held back by the Tennessee offense, he has at least 19 touches in five of seven contests on the campaign.