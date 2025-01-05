Tony Pollard News: Suiting up as expected
Pollard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Pollard was sidelined for Week 17 due to a combination of an ankle injury and illness. However, he'll be back in action after logging two limited practices during the week, and he should have a clear path to a significant workload with Tyjae Spears (concussion) sidelined. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN, Pollard needs 83 rushing yards to earn $250,000 in incentives and he could earn an additional $200,000 if he finds the end zone twice. That will give him plenty to play for despite the Titans being out of playoff contention.
