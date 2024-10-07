Travis Etienne Injury: Has shoulder issue

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne "got popped...pretty good" on his shoulder during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts, Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

Etienne logged 22 of a possible 58 snaps on offense Sunday en route to rushing six times for 17 yards and catching six of his seven targets for 43 yards in the contest, however Pederson said that Etienne's carries from scrimmage were limited to not put him more at risk. Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby (23 snaps) ran 13 times for 101 yards and two TDs and caught his only target for 28 yards. While this doesn't sound like an issue that will impact Etienne's status for this weekend's game against the Bears, there's a pretty good chance he'll be on the Jaguars' initial Week 6 injury report.