Travis Etienne Injury: Inactive for Week 7

Etienne (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots in London.

Approximately an hour before Jacksonville revealed its inactive list, head coach Doug Pederson told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that Etienne had a good week of practice before being listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but the Jaguars are deciding to err on the side of caution by keeping the running back out for at least one game. In Etienne's absence, Pederson suggested that the Jaguars would lean primarily on Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson to fill snaps out of the backfield, with practice squad call-up Jake Funk serving as a third option. If Etienne can increase his practice activity next week without experiencing any setbacks with his hamstring, he should have a good chance of returning to action next Sunday versus the Packers in Jacksonville.