Travis Etienne Injury: Limited in practice

Etienne (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Etienne was a limited participant all last week before taking 58 percent of snaps and nine touches in the first half of an eventual win over the Colts. He aggravated his shoulder injury at some point along the way and then got just three touches and 17 percent snap share in the second half, with Tank Bigsby taking over as the lead runner en route to 128 total yards and two touchdowns. A limited practice to start the week suggests Etienne should be able to play this Sunday against the Bears in London, but the combination of a lingering shoulder injury and Bigsby's emergence has sapped much of Etienne's fantasy appeal, even though few RBs can match Etienne in terms of speed and explosiveness.