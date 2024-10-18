Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne headshot

Travis Etienne Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 12:52pm

Etienne (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Patriots in London.

Prior to leaving this past Sunday's loss to the Bears in London due to a hamstring injury, Etienne had experienced a downturn in his workload, combining for 15 touches between Weeks 5 and 6 after averaging 14.3 per game during the first four games of the campaign. On Monday, coach Doug Pederson termed Etienne week-to-week as a result of the health concern, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, and the running back proceeded to be listed as limited on all three Week 7 practice reports. Pederson touched on Etienne again Friday, telling Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, "I think Etienne is progressing. We still haven't made a decision yet. We're still going to get through tomorrow, could be game time." As a result, Etienne's status for Sunday likely won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Even if Etienne is able to suit up, he may cede most of the Jaguars' backfield reps to some combination of Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson.

Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars
