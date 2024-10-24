Travis Etienne Injury: Stays limited in practice

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Etienne was listed as a limited participant in practice all of last week before sitting out the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots in London. Though head coach Doug Pederson termed Etienne as day-to-day Monday after previously considering the running back week-to-week, Etienne hasn't yet taken a step forward in terms of practice activity. A return to full participation in practice Friday would alleviate much of the concern about Etienne's status for Sunday's game against the Packers, but the extent of the running back's role would still be difficult to project if he plays. After Tank Bigsby stepped in as the lead runner Week 7 and piled up 118 yards and two scores on 26 totes to bring him up to 6.2 yards per carry on the season, he may have earned himself a larger share of the backfield touches moving forward, regardless of whether Etienne plays or not.