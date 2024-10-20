Travis Etienne Injury: Won't play Week 7

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that Etienne (hamstring) -- who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots -- won't play.

Expect the Jaguars to include Etienne on their inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in London. With Etienne set to miss his first game of the season, Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson will see expanded profiles out of the backfield. Look for Bigsby to serve as the Jaguars' top option on the ground, while Johnson operates as Jacksonville's passing-down back.