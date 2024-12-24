Fantasy Football
Travis Homer headshot

Travis Homer Injury: Deemed DNP in walkthrough Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 12:00pm

Homer (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in a practice walkthrough Tuesday.

The Bears have held a walkthrough each of the first two days of the week, and Homer has been estimated as a DNP both times. The veteran running back was injured during practice last Friday and missed Sunday's matchup against Detroit. If he's held out of action again Thursday versus Seattle, Darrynton Evans could again work as Chicago's No. 3 running back, though Evans didn't see any offensive snaps in that role Sunday despite Homer's absence.

Travis Homer
Chicago Bears
