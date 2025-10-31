Per John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site, coach Liam Coen announced Friday that Hunter is slated to go on IR, which will cause him to miss at least four games. Beyond that, the rookie first-rounder will need to go through additional testing to determine both the extent of his non-contact knee injury, as well as how long he'll be sidelined, with no answers on that front expected before next week. In his looming absence, the Jaguars' top three receivers will likely be Brian Thomas (shoulder), Dyami Brown and Parker Washington.