Coen also said that Hunter as a two-way player is "absolutely happening" and "everybody on the building is on board" with a plan to get the most out of the rookie. That doesn't mean the No. 2 overall pick will be a full-time player on both sides of the ball right away, but Coen did say that Hunter has made strides on offense and even mentioned 80 percent snap share as a hypothetical number for Hunter at wide receiver. That's essentially a typical starter's workload, and something close to a best-case scenario for fantasy purposes, potentially allowing Hunter to quickly become Trevor Lawrence's second-favorite target (after Brian Thomas).