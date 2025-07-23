Travis Hunter News: Scheduled for two-way practices

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that Hunter will soon practice on offense and defense on the same day, which will then "kind of become the norm" for the rookie.

Coen wants Hunter to start training camp with a few days only on offense and a few only on defense, before shifting to both on the same day within a week or two. Coen said in April that Hunter would start the offseason program focusing on offense, with subsequent quotes from Jaguars GM James Gladstone suggesting Hunter is more naturally comfortable on defense and needed to focus on learning Coen's playbook. It sounds like Hunter is preparing to play on offense and defense come Week 1, although he might only be a part-time player on one or both sides of the ball.