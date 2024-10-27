Travis Kelce News: Biggest fantasy game in 2024

Kelce corralled 10 of 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Kelce posted a strong receiving line complemented by his first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season. The star tight end finally put it all together for fantasy managers who drafted him early in drafts this year. Perhaps the addition of a proven No. 1 wideout like DeAndre Hopkins will finally draw defenses away from Kelce. Up next for the Chiefs is a primetime matchup against the Buccaneers next Monday.