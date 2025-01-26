Travis Kelce News: Little involvement in AFCCG win

Kelce had two receptions on four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's AFC Championship Game victory over the Bills.

Kelce was primarily used as decoy on his routes and finished with just 19 of Patrick Mahomes' 245 passing yards Sunday. The 35-year-old Kelce's gravitational pull on the defense opened the door for auxiliary players such as Xavier Worthy (6-85-1) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (2-60-0) to hit Buffalo with big-chunk plays in the hard-fought victory. Kelce and the Chiefs will face an Eagles defense that surrendered 104 yards to Commanders' TE Zach Ertz in the NFC Championship Game. Fantasy players rolling with Kelce in Super Bowl LIX are hoping that Taylor Swift will be the only one doing any spectating in New Orleans on Feb. 9.