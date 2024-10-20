Travis Kelce News: Little room to operate in win

Kelce finished with four receptions (five targets) for 17 yards in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

It was clear that the 49ers came into this contest with a gameplan to limit Kelce for a shorthanded Chiefs' offense. While the opponent's defensive strategy was successful, it did not lead to a win after Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's rushing attack (four combined touchdowns) took care of business Sunday. Kelce was coming off of a pair of strong fantasy outings in his previous two contests, so managers will be hoping for a bounce-back performance against the Raiders next Sunday.