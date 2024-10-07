Travis Kelce News: Season-best effort in win

Kelce secured nine of 10 targets for 70 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Kelce led the Chiefs in receptions and targets on the night with figures that also qualified as season highs. The star tight end has reemerged over the last pair of contests after a worrisome first three games, having generated a 14-159 line in the former span. Kelce's contributions have been particularly critical considering the depleted nature of the team's receiving corps, which has now lost its top two members in Rashee Rice (IR, knee) and Marquise Brown (IR, shoulder). Kelce should continue to play an elevated role when Kansas City emerges from a Week 6 bye to face the 49ers in a road Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, Oct. 20.