Tre Stewart News: Heading to Minnesota

Stewart is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Stewart spent four seasons at Division II Limestone before leaping to Division I Jacksonville State for his final college season. The 22-year-old running back didn't miss a beat, contributing immediately with 1,638 yards and 25 touchdowns on 278 carries (5.9 YPC) in addition to 18 receptions for 234 yards and a score. Stewart is a bit smaller (5-foot-9, 192 pounds) and doesn't have standout speed (4.50 40-yard dash), but he's an effective runner that held up with a high workload. He'll aim to carve out a depth role in Minnesota.