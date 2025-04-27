Fantasy Football
Tre Stewart headshot

Tre Stewart News: Heading to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Stewart is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Stewart spent four seasons at Division II Limestone before leaping to Division I Jacksonville State for his final college season. The 22-year-old running back didn't miss a beat, contributing immediately with 1,638 yards and 25 touchdowns on 278 carries (5.9 YPC) in addition to 18 receptions for 234 yards and a score. Stewart is a bit smaller (5-foot-9, 192 pounds) and doesn't have standout speed (4.50 40-yard dash), but he's an effective runner that held up with a high workload. He'll aim to carve out a depth role in Minnesota.

