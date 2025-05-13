Tre Tomlinson Injury: Reverts to IR

Tomlinson (undisclosed) reverted to the 49ers' injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Tomlinson was waived by the 49ers on Friday with an injury designation. He was not picked up off waivers, and by reverting to San Francisco's injured reserve, Tomlinson will be forced to sit for the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. He played in 15 regular-season games for the Rams in 2023, posting 13 tackles (11 solo) while mostly serving on special teams.