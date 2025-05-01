Trevon Diggs Injury: Expected to open camp on PUP list

Diggs (knee) is likely to open training camp on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a cartilage issue in January, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that he doesn't want Diggs to miss time during the rehab process, per Watkins. Diggs suffered a torn ACL during Week 3 of the 2023 season and left Dallas during that rehab process, though he still recovered in time to start the 2024 campaign before dealing with foot, ankle, calf and groin issues, as well as the knee cartilage injury that ultimately ended his season. The cornerback recorded 11 pass breakups, including two interceptions, last year in the 11 games he managed to play in.