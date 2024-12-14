Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Set for season-ending surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Diggs (knee) is expected to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, per The Dallas Morning News.

Prior to this news, Diggs had already been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Carolina, which will mark his third absence in four weeks. He's been a mainstay on Dallas' injury report his season having also dealt with foot, ankle, calf and groin issues throughout the campaign. Diggs' season comes to a sudden end after just 11 games, during which he tallied 42 tackles and 11 pass defenses (including two interceptions). The 26-year-old cornerback missed the Cowboys' final 15 regular-season games last year due to a torn ACL after signing a five-year contract extension in July of 2023.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
