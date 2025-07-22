Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Tristan Wirfs headshot

Tristan Wirfs Injury: Expected back early in season?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles recently told joebucsfan.com that Wirfs (knee) "will be ready sooner than later" but not necessarily for Week 1.

"I don't know if it's Week 1, 2, 3," Bowles said. Wirfs had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee July 8, with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reporting at the time that the star left tackle likely would miss "at least the first couple games" of the regular season. Bowles' comments sound like he expects Wirfs back at some point in September or maybe October, which should be manageable for a team that otherwise returns all of last year's starters on an offensive line that was among the best in the league.

Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now